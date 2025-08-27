Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Southampton are still looking to add two or three more players to the squad before the transfer window closes after Finn Azaz.

There has been more outgoing than incoming activity at St Mary’s Stadium this summer, as a result of a disastrous campaign which saw Saints relegated last term.

Most recently, promising young winger Tyler Dibling was sold to Everton, though it was suggested the fee was lower than has been widely claimed.

Will Still wants to strengthen before the window closes and the club are in the process of delivering Azaz to him.

They are expected to pay a fee of £12m plus add-ons to snap up the 24-year-old from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

And, once Azaz is through the door, Southampton have a number in mind for further arrivals.

According to journalist Alfie House, Saints want another two or three fresh faces in through the door after Azaz.

Manager Time at Club Will Still May 2025 – present Ivan Juric December 2024 – April 2025 Russell Martin June 2023 – December 2024 Nathan Jones November 2022 – February 2023 Ralph Hasenhuttl December 2018 – November 2022 Last five permanent Southampton managers

It remains to be seen who Still will turn to, but the clock is ticking down on the window and when it closes, Saints will have to wait until January for more additions.

Saints have so far signed three players, with Damion Downs and Joshua Quarshie both arriving from Germany and Mads Roerslev arriving from Brentford.

They have not enjoyed the best of starts to their campaign in the second tier, having won one, lost one and drawn one of their three opening matches.

The pressure is now on the Southampton board to give Still the players he needs to mount a serious challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

Armel Bella-Kotchap, has just joined Hellas Verona, heading to the Italian Serie A side on a season-long loan arrangement.