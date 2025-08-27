Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bojan Miovski is now on his way to Scotland to sign for Rangers and give under-fire Russell Martin a boost following the Gers’ 6-0 loss at Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

There is a desperate need at Rangers for players who will help them get out of the mess they currently find themselves in.

Martin has struggled badly at the start of his reign, with no win in the Scottish Premiership and now a 9-1 aggregate exit to Club Brugge in the Champions League playoff round tie.

The area of the pitch the Gers are currently prioritising is attack, where Hamza Igamane is in the process of completing a move to Lille.

Rangers have been working on signing former Aberdeen star Miovski and it had been thought it could be a loan.

That though is not the case, with Miovski having insisted on it being a permanent move.

Now, according to Spanish journalist Nil Sola, the Gers are finalising the last details with Girona for the transfer of Miovski.

Manager Time at Club Russell Martin June 2025 – present Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Giovanni van Bronckhorst November 2021 – November 2022 Steven Gerrard June 2018 – November 2021 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Rangers will be forking out around €3m to take Miovski to Ibrox.

The player is already on his way to Glasgow to seal the move and is set to sign a four-year deal.

Miovski’s departure will be a financial boost for Girona, who are pursuing moves for Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil and Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.

Bajcetic is expected to join Girona on loan.

Miovski will now wait to see what he finds at a Rangers club in crisis and with Martin engaged in a desperate battle to save his job.

Martin showed at Southampton he is unwilling to be moved from the way he believes to be the right way and may well be expected to stay the course at Rangers.