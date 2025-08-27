Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Sunderland want to make a ‘significant financial offer’ to West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd to convince him to choose a move to the Stadium of Light before the transfer window closes.

After spending last season on loan at Real Sociedad in La Liga, Aguerd is back with West Ham, for whom he has played in all three of their matches so far.

That included West Ham’s 3-2 loss away at Wolves in the EFL Cup earlier this week, another hammer blow for Graham Potter.

Despite a lacklustre time at West Ham, Aguerd continues to have suitors, with Roma, AC Milan and Marseille all keeping keen eyes on him.

No club yet though have managed to agree terms with Aguerd, something Sunderland, who are chasing a centre-back with Axel Disasi a latest target, will hope to change.

Sunderland did show interest in Aguerd last month and now they are back in the mix.

It was suggested that they had ‘taken the temperature’ regarding a possible move but did not follow it up.

Now, with the end of the summer transfer window looming, Sunderland are pushing to convince Aguerd to move.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, they are prepared to make a ‘significant financial offer’ to the player to lure him to Sunderland.

It remains to be seen whether their offer is enough to convince the Morocco international, while then a deal would also need to be done with West Ham.

The Hammers know that selling Aguerd at this late stage of the window would give them little chance to find a replacement.

They are already under pressure after having made the worst possible start to their new season.

The Hammers are targeting multiple players in the last few days of the transfer window, among whom is Monaco midfielder Soungoutou Magassa.

However, their efforts could be hijacked by Champions League club Eintracht Frankfurt.