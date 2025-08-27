Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City are leading the race for Sunusi Ibrahim, as they have ‘jumped ahead’ of Wrexham for the Montreal FC striker.

The Swans have made a mixed start to their new season as they have won, lost and drawn one each in the Championship, but are very much alive in the EFL Cup.

Marko Stamenic, Zeidane Inoussa, Ethan Galbratih, Cameron Burgess and Bobby Wales have been brought in to strengthen Alan Sheehan’s group for the campaign.

However, Swansea are pushing to sign at least one more striker before the summer window closes on 1st September.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, they are now in pole position for Montreal FC’s 22-year-old forward Ibrahim.

Fellow Welsh side Wrexham have been keen on the Nigerian striker, but now the Swans have ‘jumped ahead’ of their Welsh rivals.

Ibrahim is pushing to make a move to the Championship, which has seen him get frozen out by the MLS club.

And now, with 18 months left on his current contract, he is believed to be available for a cut-price fee.

The 22-year-old started his senior career back in Nigeria with Nasarawa United, before the USA outfit signed him four years ago.

He has made 104 appearances for Montreal, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists during his four years with the club.

Wrexham have not made a good start to life in the Championship and they will look to get another goalscorer to boost their hopes in the coming months.

Swansea are also in the race for Celtic and Blackburn Rovers target Sambou Soumano.