Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Millwall are waiting on Jusef Erabi’s decision after Hammarby received matching proposals from the Championship club and Genk, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Alex Neil’s men finished eighth in the league last season and are eyeing improving that and claiming a place in the playoffs this term.

Neil wants to give his Millwall side more teeth in the final third and has been looking for options in the market.

Oxford United, who finished 17th, outscored Millwall, who could conjure up only 47 goals, with 49 goals across the season.

Hammarby’s Erabi, 22, has caught the eye and the Lions have been moving to bring him to the Den before the window closes.

They are though facing competition from Genk, whose striker Tolu Arokodare is wanted by Wolves as a possible replacement for Newcastle United target Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Millwall have sent a proposal of €5m to the Allsvenskan club for Erabi, who was a target for Leeds United and Norwich City last season.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Hammarby have received the same level of offer from Genk, meaning the decision is now ‘up to the player’ and Millwall are waiting.

Genk have the added lure of possible European football, holding a 5-1 lead over Lech Poznan in the first leg of the Europa League playoff round.

Millwall have begun brightly with two wins in the Championship and progressed to the third round in the EFL Cup.

They find themselves in an eerily similar position to last season though, eighth in the league table, and the only club in the top 10 to have a negative goal difference.

Manager Neil has done well to identify the issue, and the imperative is on the club to rectify it.

A signing like Erabi could be the key to turn losses into draws and draws into wins, and as last season highlighted, those few points could be the difference between a shot at Premier League football or another middling campaign.

Millwall will hope they have done everything they can to convince Erabi to pick them over Genk; to turn down European football for a season, for brighter long term prospects.