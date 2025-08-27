Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Brom are set to strengthen their defensive options as they have ‘agreed terms’ with Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham.

Baggies boss Ryan Mason wants more reinforcements before the window closes and bolstering his defence is on the agenda, with Torbjorn Heggem sold to Bologna.

The spotlight has fallen on Bournemouth’s Mepham to arrive at the Hawthorns and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal is set to happen.

West Brom have agreed terms with Mepham, who is happy to make the move, while they also have a fee agreed with Bournemouth for the Welshman.

Mepham, 27, spent last season on loan in the Championship with Sunderland, helping the Black Cats to get up to the Premier League.

Mason will welcome adding that level of promotion know-how to his Baggies squad.

Mepham will be looking to quickly nail down a spot in the side and play on a regular basis as he also looks to keep sharp for Wales duty and shine for West Brom.

The defender did play regularly for Sunderland last term, appearing 40 times for Regis Le Bris’ men in the Championship.

He did though go in the referee’s notebook no fewer than eleven times, with ten yellow cards and a sending off, something Mason will be keen for him to keep a check on.

Mepham’s red card came against promotion rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

He came up against West Brom both home and away in the Championship and on each occasion helped Sunderland to keep a clean sheet.

Now Mepham, who has 127 Championship outings to his name, will bid to pass his West Brom medical without any issues and then put pen to paper to his contract.

How long his contract will be for remains to be seen.