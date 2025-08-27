Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Wolves are adamant about their not-for-sale stance on Newcastle United target Jorgen Strand Larsen and they will even reject a bid over £60m, according to journalist Craig Hope.

The transfer window has entered its crunch period and Newcastle are desperate to get hold of a striker, with Alexander Isak’s situation not resolved and Callum Wilson gone.

The Magpies have set their eyes on Wolves striker Larsen and saw their initial £50m bid rejected by Vitor Pereira’s side.

However, despite Wolves’ rejection, they refused to give up and on Tuesday went back with another bid which was in the region of £55m, but that was turned down too.

Wolves do not want to sell their frontman so close to deadline day and they are looking to add to their attacking department.

However, it has been suggested that Newcastle will return with another offer for Larsen, with the Norwegian wanting the move.

But Wolves are not willing to budge from their ‘not for sale’ stance even if a bid arrives north of £60m.

Club Years Sarpsborg 2017-2020 Groningen 2020-2022 Celta Vigo 2022-2025 Wolves (loan) 2024-2025 Wolves 2025- Jorgen Strand Larsen’s career history

Newcastle have seen multiple setbacks in their attempt to land their desired targets this summer and the pursuit of Larsen might join that list.

Wolves are also pursuing a deal for Genk centre forward Tolu Arokodare and they are preparing an opening offer for him.

Newcastle will hope that in the event of a possible transfer of Arokodare, Wolves might soften their stance on Larsen to facilitate a move.

Time though is running out for Newcastle to get the deal over the line and if Isak leaves then they might well feel they need two strikers to come in through the door.