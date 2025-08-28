Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain are not too far apart in their valuations of Marco Asensio, as the Villans are now closing in on the Spaniard, with optimism that an existing gap can be bridged.

Due to financial fair play concerns with the Premier League and UEFA, the Birmingham-based club have been very minimal with their business.

The loan departures of Axel Disasi, Asensio and Marcus Rashford left big holes, and following that, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey also left the club.

Former Real Madrid star Asensio impressed in his loan spell at Villa Park and Aston Villa have been looking to bring him back all summer.

In mid-August, it was suggested that he had been on Aston Villa supremo Monchi’s mind throughout the ongoing transfer window.

And now, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, PSG and Aston Villa are ‘close to reaching an agreement’ for Asensio.

PSG want to offload him before Monday and they are asking for €20m for Asensio, but the Premier League club’s offer is somewhere around €15m.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

However, there are not many differences in their valuations of the player, with the agreement now close to being reached.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce also chased the 29-year-old, but their salary package was deemed ‘insufficient’ by the former Galactico.

In his half-season loan spell at Villa Park in the previous campaign, Asensio scored eight goals and provided one assist in 21 games.

Now Aston Villa want the Spaniard back and he is prepared to make the move, with thrashing out terms with PSG now key.

It is suggested that both Aston Villa and PSG are ‘optimistic about a positive outcome’ to the talks.

Unai Emery has already added one attacker from Ligue 1 this summer, with Evann Guessand joining from Nice.