Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic striker Adam Idah is just one of the several targets Swansea City have on their shortlist of candidates, according to Wales Online.

The Scottish giants have seen a host of departures this summer and there might be more to join the list before the end of Monday.

It has been suggested that Idah, who joined from Norwich City on a permanent transfer last summer, could be offloaded before the window closes on Monday night.

The 24-year-old centre forward netted 18 goals in all competitions last season, but has failed to live up to his £9.5m price tag and even failed to nail down a starting spot after Kyogo Furuhashi was sold.

Celtic are thought to be open to letting Idah go if the deal makes sense as they hunt their own attacking reinforcements.

Idah has suitors in the Championship, where he played for Norwich City, in the form of Swansea City who are looking to add to their forward department.

They are also interested in one of Celtic’s centre forward targets, Sambou Soumano but the Championship outfit only consider him as an alternative.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

Although the Swans have an interest in Idah, they do not consider him a priority at the moment as it has been claimed that the Celtic star is ‘merely one of’ several options being discussed by the Swansea hierarchy.

Idah came through the Norwich academy system and he has featured 116 times for them, including 29 times in the Premier League.

The Irish striker might welcome a return to English football this summer but it remains to be seen whether Swansea’s interest in him gets serious in the upcoming days.

Idah started two of the Celtic’s opening league games, but was left out of the squad for the match against Livingston last weekend.

Rodgers also started him in Celtic’s crucial Champions League qualifier game against Kairat in midweek but he failed to help them secure victory.