Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes is a target for Bundesliga club Wolfsburg before the transfer window closes.

The German club are looking to strengthen further at the back, having already made Denis Vavro’s loan permanent.

Faes, who suffered relegation with Leicester last season, has been linked with a move away all summer.

A delegation from Turkish giants Besiktas was said to have ‘travelled to England to discuss transfer details’ for the Belgian.

Besiktas’ Super Lig rivals Galatasaray were said to have made an enquiry in February when the Foxes were fighting to avoid relegation.

It has now emerged that Wolfsburg are exploring a possible deal for the centre-back and talks are ongoing, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Further, it has been suggested that the German club are competing with two other clubs for Faes’ signature, with a decision yet to be made if the deal should progress beyond the exploratory stage.

It is unclear if either of Besiktas and Galatasaray are among the two clubs.

Konstantinos Koulierakis and Moritz Jenz were partnered in the centre of defence when Die Wolfe saw off Heidenheim in their Bundesliga curtain-raiser.

Faes has already suffered relegation twice with the Foxes since signing for £15m in 2022.

The Belgian will want to play at higher level consistently and at the age of 27 and at this stage of his career, dedicating another year in the Championship will be undesirable.

Faes is also a regular with the national team and will want to keep sharp by playing against the cream of the crop, with World Cup qualifiers on the horizon.

Leicester have already been picked off by West Ham United for Mads Hermansen and now face the risk of losing one more starter.