Sheffield United star Ryan One is on Austrian side Sturm Graz’s shortlist and they are exploring the conditions for a loan deal.

The Blades have had a horrible start to the Championship season under Ruben Selles and they are active in the market to strengthen the squad.

They have seen some of their big names departing Bramall Lane this summer and with five days remaining in the window, there could be more.

The Blades signed 19-year-old One from Hamilton Academical in 2023 and last season he made 12 appearances in the Championship and netted his first goal for them against Bristol City back in November.

One has featured in all four of Sheffield United’s games this season including starting against Birmingham City in the EFL Cup.

He is now attracting interest from Austria as according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Sturm Graz consider him as an option.

The Blades youngster is on their shortlist of striker targets and they want to take him on loan with an option to buy.

Season Position 2024–25 3rd (Championship) 2023–24 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2022–23 2nd (Championship, promoted) 2021–22 5th (Championship) 2020–21 20th (Premier League, relegated) Sheffield United’s last five league finishes

Sturm Graz are currently exploring conditions for One’s loan but it is unclear whether Selles will let him leave this season.

Sheffield United, however, have brought in former West Ham United star Danny Ings on a free transfer as he signed a one-year contract with the club.

Ings’ arrival could see One’s game time getting limited this season and the young centre forward might want to explore a move outside Bramall Lane to continue with his development.

Sheffield United have brought in host players in their defence this summer in the form of Ben Godfrey, Japhet Tanganga, Tyler Bindon and Nils Zatterstrom.

They are also exploring a deal for Cardiff City attacker Cian Ashford but have been told by the Bluebirds that he is not for sale.