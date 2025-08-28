Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bournemouth will not part ways with Crystal Palace target David Brooks in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Eagles have not been very active in the ongoing transfer window and they have only brought in two players in the form of Borna Sosa and Walter Benitez.

Oliver Glasner lost one of his key players in his Crystal Palace starting line-up as he saw Eberechi Eze depart to join Premier League giants Arsenal.

Crystal Palace have pocketed a hefty fee and as the transfer window enters its final stretch, they are looking to bring in forward reinforcements.

Leicester City’s El Bilal Khannous is on their radar, but his move to Selhurst Park is on hold after tense talks.

Palace are however working on several fronts at the moment and Bournemouth’s Brooks is also someone they are interested in.

Brooks was a bit part player for the Cherries last season but in the ongoing campaign he has started their first two league games, registering an assist to his name.

Season Position 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th 2020–21 14th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

It has been claimed that Bournemouth have no intention of letting Brooks leave this summer, which will come as a blow to Crystal Palace.

With so little time remaining in the window, the Eagles now have to move on to other targets and recently they have made progress in their attempt to sign Yeremy Pino.

Glasner’s side now have a verbal agreement in principle with Villarreal to sign Pino this summer.

It has been suggested that they made an offer to Pino which will see his wages being quadrupled and the deal has been seen as too good to be turned down by the player.