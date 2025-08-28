Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Stuttgart are to use cash raised from selling striker Nick Woltemade to Newcastle United to muscle in for Crystal Palace target Bilal El Khannouss.

It emerged on Thursday afternoon that Newcastle have agreed a fee with Stuttgart for the services of the highly rated Woltemade, which could see the German Bundesliga side bank up to €90m for him.

That will send cash flying into the coffers in Stuttgart and boost the club’s spending power before the transfer window closes.

They have been keen on Leicester City midfielder El Khannouss, but the Foxes have been trying to sell him to a Saudi Arabian side to maximise their returns.

Crystal Palace has been the move that the Moroccan wants, but Leicester are blocking a switch to the Eagles for now.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Stuttgart are now to make a push to land El Khannouss, with an influx of funds boosting their chances.

Stuttgart offered €20m for the Moroccan several weeks ago, but Leicester turned it down as too little.

Player From Fee Christian Benteke Liverpool £32m Eddie Nketiah Arsenal £30m Mamadou Sakho Liverpool £26m Marc Guehi Chelsea £20.5m Cheick Doucoure RC Lens £19.8m Crystal Palace's top 5 record transfers

El Khannouss is keen to make sure he is playing in Europe this season and both Crystal Palace and Stuttgart fit the bill on that front.

Stuttgart though may be able to offer more than Palace can and that could tilt matters in their favour.

The Moroccan has been clear that he does not want to move to Saudi Arabia at the moment and that door could be closed for Leicester.

El Khannouss very much has the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Morocco, in his mind.

He wants to make sure that when he plays in the competition he arrives fresh from having operated at a high level.

The midfielder has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, but they appear to be focused elsewhere for now.