Tottenham Hotspur have ended their chase for Savinho and only a change of stance from Manchester City’s end could reopen the talks.

Thomas Frank has had a great start to his tenure at Tottenham and in order to continue that, he feels there are areas Spurs need to improve upon.

Strengthening the attacking department is on his priority list and they have shown interest in signing Manchester City’s Savinho.

However, Manchester City are keen on keeping the Brazilian forward at the club, rejecting two initial bids from Tottenham.

Spurs failed with their attempt to sign Eberechi Eze, who has now joined their north London rivals Arsenal and they stepped up their interest in signing Savinho.

Daniel Levy’s side explored a bid north of £70m in the hope of convincing Manchester City to let the winger leave.

However, the Sky Blues made Spurs aware that they will not change their ‘not for sale’ stance on Savinho even if a bid over £70m arrives on their table.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Tottenham have ‘decided to end’ their pursuit of the Brazilian winger and check alternatives in the ongoing window.

However, it has been suggested that the situation could change if Manchester City decide to change their stance on Savinho.

In recent days they have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons, but the player remains interested in joining Chelsea first and foremost.

The north London outfit could also look to explore a deal for Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss, who is on Crystal Palace’s agenda.

The Championship outfit are trying to influence El Khannouss on a move to Saudi Arabia so that they can pocket a massive fee.