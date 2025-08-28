Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton ‘attempted’ to sign Carlos Soler, who was on loan at West Ham United last season, in recent days and were negotiating for him on Wednesday.

They have made some key additions to their squad as Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Adam Aznou came in.

Highly rated winger Tyler Dibling is the latest addition to David Moyes’ squad and they are now looking to add a midfielder before the window closes.

Experienced midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure left following his contract expiry last month and he has not been replaced with a new midfielder.

And now, according to French journalist Loic Tanzi, the Toffees made an attempt to sign PSG’s 28-year-old midfielder Soler.

It has also been suggested that the club were in negotiations for the Spaniard as recently as Wednesday.

However, they have missed out on the former Spain international, who has agreed to join La Liga side Real Sociedad on loan from PSG.

Player To Fee Romelu Lukaku Manchester United £90m Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur £60m John Stones Manchester City £50m Anthony Gordon Newcastle United £50m Wayne Rooney Manchester United £30m Everton’s top 5 record sales

He played 33 all-competition games for West Ham last season, scoring once and assisting once in the process.

It was suggested late last month that he wanted a return to the Premier League, but Real Sociedad convinced him to join them.

Now all eyes will be on Everton to see where the Liverpool-based club set their eyes next in search of a midfielder with only four days left in the window.

They also recently saw West Ham reject a bid for midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Highly rated Harrison Armstrong played the whole game against Mansfield Town in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if he will be given the chance to show his quality for the Toffees.

Derby County, who had Armstrong on loan last season, would like to bring him back to Pride Park.