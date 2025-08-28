Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Everton are ‘preparing a proposal’ to hand to Benfica for midfielder Florentino Luis, who is also interesting Burnley.

David Moyes’ side are stepping up their business as the end of the window approaches and midfield is an area they are shopping in.

Recently, West Ham rejected an offer from the Toffees for Tomas Soucek and now Everton are looking towards Benfica for an option.

They are keen on Benfica midfielder Florentino and, according to Portuguese outlet MaisFutebol (via Diario de Transferencias), are ‘preparing a proposal’ for him.

Florentino has interest from elsewhere, with Burnley also keen and, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, ‘considering a move’ for him.

Burnley would want Florentino on loan with an obligation to buy, while it is unclear what proposal Everton might want to put on the table.

Florentino also has interest from French giants Marseille and Italian Serie A club Roma.

The midfielder is a player who has been on Everton’s radar as a possible signing for some time.

Everton showed interest in Florentino in the winter 2024 transfer window, while they then considered a swoop for the subsequent summer window.

Club Country Everton England Roma Italy Burnley England Marseille France Clubs keen on Florentino Luis

Now the Toffees are again picturing him as an option to slot into the midfield ranks before the transfer window closes.

Late last month, Leeds United also ‘came forward’ for the 26-year-old, who they had tracked for five years.

At the start of his career, Florentino was compared to current Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

A youth coach who worked with the Benfica star insisted that he knew from early on Florentino would become elite and could see shades of Casemiro in him.

He said: “[He] has a very similar profile to Casemiro.

“From very early on, we realised that Florentino was on his way to becoming an elite player.”