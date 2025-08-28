Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jack Grealish is ‘desperate’ to be recalled to the England squad, with Thomas Tuchel’s assistant having watched him in action for Everton last weekend.

The 29-year-old’s last appearance in an England shirt came almost a year ago in a UEFA Nations League match against Finland.

Grealish has since secured a loan move to Everton from Manchester City and is already showing signs of getting back to his best at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

His full Everton debut was a notable one, where he set up both goals in the Toffees’ first win of the season, as they beat Brighton 2-0 last weekend.

He had come off the bench in their opener, away at Leeds United, as they went down to a 1-0 loss and struggled to create much at Elland Road.

In that match against the Seagulls, the 29-year-old was watched by England’s assistant manager Anthony Barry, according to journalist Matt Law, and Grealish is ‘desperate’ for a recall.

Grealish is keen to get back into England manager Tuchel’s plans ahead of the upcoming UEFA World Cup Qualifier matches against Andorra and Serbia.

Game Competition Andorra (H) World Cup qualifying Serbia (A) World Cup qualifying Wales (H) Friendly Upcoming England games

The Everton man is well aware that time is running out, with a World Cup year on the horizon and he wants to be involved.

Richard Keys believes that Grealish can become an Everton hero in no time, given the need of the team to have a proper number ten.

The playmaker went ‘above and beyond’ to make the move to Everton from Manchester City happen as he wanted to play under David Moyes.

Tuchel is set to announce his England squad on Friday and it remains to be seen if Grealish has done enough during his short time at Everton to convince the German to hand him a recall.