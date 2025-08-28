Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United are closing in on West Ham United target Facundo Buonanotte and the plan had been for him to travel today, but ‘the flight was cancelled’.

Daniel Farke is trying to conduct last minute strengthening before the transfer window closes as he looks for the Whites to compete at Premier League level.

While another striker has been on the agenda, Leeds have been hugely keen on Brighton’s attacking midfielder Buonanotte.

They have not been the only side keen on the 20-year-old Argentine, with West Ham in the mix and ‘determined’ to sign him, while there was interest from Germany.

Leeds however have emerged as Buonanotte’s most likely destination and they are, according to journalist Graham Smyth ‘close to a deal’ to sign him.

The plan had been for the Argentine to travel today to complete the move but ‘the flight was cancelled’ and now he could well fly to Leeds on Friday.

Leeds have been looking for someone able to play as a number 10 or on the right wing and are convinced that Buonanotte fits the bill.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

He was on loan at Leicester City last season and could not help the Foxes avoid being relegated out of the Premier League.

It remains to be seen what the exact terms of the deal that have been struck with Brighton for the Argentine are.

Leeds have just loaned out winger Largie Ramazani to Valencia, who have been hoping to include him for Friday night’s La Liga game against Getafe.

The Whites have also reached an agreement with striker Patrick Bamford to terminate his contract at Elland Road.

Left-back Isaac Schmidt has also moved on, joining German side Werder Bremen on a season-long loan deal, as he seeks regular game time in a World Cup year.