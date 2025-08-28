Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Bologna have informed Sunderland target Jhon Lucumi’s agent that they will let him leave before the transfer window closes on Monday night if they find a replacement.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris wants to tighten up his defence and he has brought in Omar Alderete, who was turned to when Lucumi could not be signed – but Le Bris wants more centre-backs.

Now Dan Ballard’s injury in the Burnley game last weekend has made them intensify their search for a centre-back.

Sunderland have reignited their interest in West Ham United star Nayef Aguerd and they are now prepared to make a significant offer to take him to Wearside.

Bologna’s Lucumi is someone Sunderland have shown interest in since the early days of the window but the Italian side have blocked his move.

Sunderland have failed to find a breakthrough in the deal despite Lucumi being interested in joining them and as the Serie A outfit do not want to deprive themselves of his services this season.

Lucumi’s agent Simone Rondanini expressed his disappointment regarding this defender’s situation as he revealed that there was an understanding between the player and the club that he would be allowed to leave if the right offer comes.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Sunderland have already agreed personal terms with the Colombian centre-back and it was suggested earlier this week that direct talks are expected to decide his future.

Now, according to Colombian journalist Julian Capera, Bologna ‘have communicated’ to Lucumi’s representative that he will be allowed to leave if they can bring in a replacement.

Recent developments significantly boost Sunderland’s hopes of landing Lucumi as they will be hoping that the Serie A outfit can bring someone in quickly.

It has been suggested that the Black Cats could prevent Jenson Seelt from leaving on loan due to Le Bris having a lack of defensive options at his disposal.

As such Seelt too may take a keen interest in whether Bologna are able to bring in another centre-back, as Lucumi joining could open the door for him to leave.

Time though is running out and, due to the Premier League moving the deadline to 7pm rather than 11pm, there is even less time than usual.