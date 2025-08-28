George Wood/Getty Images

Out-of-favour Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier ‘is in high demand’ and Rangers are amongst the clubs keen on him.

Meslier lost his spot as Leeds’ number 1 towards the end of last season and that was not expected to change over the summer.

The Whites signed Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri to be their first-choice following their promotion to the Premier League, and he has looked impressive between the sticks.

French shot-stopper, Meslier, who has been at Elland Road for five years, has fallen out of favour at the club.

He made some fatal mistakes in the previous Championship season, which proved to be too much for Daniel Farke and led for calls for him to be sold.

Meslier is now fully expected to leave the club before 1st September, and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he is ‘in high demand’.

His former club Lorient would like to re-sign him and have made an offer, while Valencia have made him a priority.

Valencia have just agreed the loan of Largie Ramazani from Leeds.

And Scottish giants Rangers, who have been looking for competition for Jack Butland, are also interested in Meslier.

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri Karl Darlow Alex Cairns Illan Meslier Leeds United’s current goalkeepers

The Glasgow side are rated as ‘keen to attract’ Meslier before the window closes.

Rangers were smashed by Club Brugge in the Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday night, 9-1 over two legs, and believe that Meslier can help them.

Now it remains to be seen if Meslier fancies a move to Ibrox, where Russell Martin and the club management are under pressure following their poor start to the season.

It is also unclear what exact terms Leeds are looking for and whether Rangers can meet them.

Meslier was offered to Serie A club Como last week, and it was suggested that he would only make a move if he was guaranteed to be the first-choice at the Italian side.