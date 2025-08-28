Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Newcastle United have struck a deal for Germany Under-21 striker Nick Woltemade, which could reignite Liverpool‘s hopes of landing Alexander Isak.

The Magpies have been working hard in the transfer market to land a striker as Liverpool lie in wait to land Isak.

Isak has remained clear about his determination not to play for Newcastle again, despite fresh talks with the club hierarchy on Monday, and he wants to head to the champions.

Newcastle have been bidding for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who remains a target, but the Molineux side are not playing ball.

Now the St James’ side have swung towards Woltemade and struck a deal with Stuttgart, with the striker ‘on the verge’ of the move, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

An agreement is in place on the basis of a fee of €85m plus a further €5m in add-ons and Newcastle will be getting a very highly rated attacker.

Woltemade has already said goodbye to his Stuttgart team-mates and is on his way to join Newcastle, indicating the deal should happen unless there is a last minute hiccup.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Magpies will be getting a player that Liverpool star Harvey Elliott dubbed ‘incredible’ after seeing him close up in the European Under-21 Championship this summer.

“He is an incredible player, he has been so good this tournament”, Elliott said of Woltemade.

Woltemade had been keen to join Bayern Munich earlier this summer, but Stuttgart did not want to lose him to the Bavarians.

Now, with Woltemade coming in through the door, all eyes are on whether Newcastle open the door for Isak to join Liverpool.

Given the size of the fee they are paying for the German striker, many may feel they are banking on a big chunk coming back from Liverpool signing Isak.

Newcastle though have not replaced Callum Wilson and could see Woltemade as filling that hole and not one caused by an Isak exit.