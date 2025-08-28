Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Newcastle United are now involved in a ‘race against time’ to get striker Nick Woltemade available to play against Leeds United at the weekend.

Alexander Isak’s stance to leave the club has been a massive blow for the Magpies and they have been scrambling to sign a striker all summer, especially with Callum Wilson also having left.

The likes of Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko rejected them, while Wolves rejected multiple bids for Jorgen Strand Larsen in recent days.

However, they are finally on their way to securing a big-money striker as Stuttgart’s Woltemade is on his way to Tyneside.

Newcastle and the Bundesliga side have a deal worth a €90m package for the Germany striker in place and the Magpies will need to register him by noon on Friday if he is to be available for the weekend.

Woltemade is on his way to England, which means if Newcastle can speed matters up then they could have a shot at getting the medical done and the paperwork completed.

Eddie Howe’s side face newly promoted Leeds United on Saturday at Elland Road, and they will be doing their best to win the race against time to register him to have him available for selection against the Whites.

Person Position Eddie Howe Manager Jason Tindall Assistant Stephen Purches First team coach Simon Weatherstone First team coach Graeme Jones First team coach Adam Bartlett Head goalkeeping coach Newcastle United key staff

Multiple Premier League clubs, including the likes of Liverpool and Everton, were keen on him earlier in the window, but they decided to move to other targets after Stuttgart raised his price

Bayern Munich would not meet Stuttgart’s price for Woltemade, but were hoping it would come down and they could secure him.

Newcastle’s attack has looked blunt in their opening two games and Howe will hope to have Woltemade available for selection to have a cutting edge to their play on Saturday at Leeds.

With Anthony Gordon sent off in the game against Liverpool, having Woltemade available may be even more crucial for Newcastle.