Nottingham Forest are planning to put Nicolo Savona through his medical on Friday and Juventus are including a future sell-on clause for the right-back.

Nuno’s side have been looking to buy a new right-sided full-back for a while now, even though they have two quality options there.

Neco Williams and Ola Aina are right-back options at the City Ground, but now they are on their way to adding a new face.

However, they have had difficulties signing a player for that position, as they have failed with bids for Omar El Hilali and Jose Angel Carmona.

Forest turned their attention to Lutsharel Geertruida and Savona from Juventus and now the Old Lady defender is set to be their new player.

Nottingham Forest sent two bids on Tuesday for the Juventus defender, and even though it was suggested that the Old Lady want more than what was offered, the deal is all but done.

Juventus and Nottingham Forest now have a deal in place for the highly rated 22-year-old Italy Under-21 defender to head to the City Ground.

Right-back Age Ola Aina 28 Eric da Silva Moreira 19 Neco Williams 24 Nottingham Forest right-back options

And according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Premier League club are plotting to give Savona his medical test as early as Friday.

And besides the guaranteed €16m Forest are paying the Serie A giants, Juventus will be keeping a juicy ten per cent sell-on clause.

Savona’s entourage and the Nottingham Forest representatives are working to finalise the details of sealing the deal.

The Italy Under-21 defender is going to be the second arrival from Juventus to Nottingham Forest this summer after Douglas Luiz.

Forest face bottom-of-the-table West Ham United on Sunday and Nuno will hope to have Savona available for selection.