Pelle Mattsson will put pen to paper to a three-year Norwich City contract when he passes his medical.

Norwich have been keen on landing the Silkeborg midfielder this summer, but it appeared that the Danish side’s demands meant no deal would happen.

The Canaries though are losing Marcelino Nunez to fierce rivals Ipswich Town and that has caused them to react.

A deal has been done for Mattsson, who is travelling to Norwich today in order to be put through his medical checks by the Championship side.

And if he can successfully come through the medical checks then, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, he will sign a three-year deal.

The agreement will also contain an option for a further year, which Norwich can trigger, and would keep Mattsson at Carrow Road until 2029.

Mattsson, 24, came through the youth set-up at Silkeborg and caught the eye over the course of last season.

That led to a host of clubs showing interest in him, including John Mousinho’s Portsmouth.

Mattsson will want to make an impression quickly under Liam Manning at Norwich and get up to speed with the pace of English football.

He should arrive at Norwich match sharp and match fit, having already made ten appearances for Silkeborg this season.

The defensive midfielder featured in the club’s Conference League qualifiers, as well as playing six times in the Danish Superliga.

Mattsson most recently clocked the full 90 minutes in a 4-2 Danish Superliga loss at the hands of FC Midtjylland.

He will depart the Danish side having made just shy of 150 appearances for them.