Valencia boss Carlos Corberan has revealed that he will integrate Leeds United star Largie Ramazani into the squad on Friday ‘if there is time’.

The Whites are putting the final touches to their squad before the ongoing window closes on 1st September and that includes sanctioning exits.

They have added some much-needed reinforcements already and Ramazani has been facing limited playing time if he stays.

Ramazani, who fell down the pecking order following Noah Okafor’s arrival, and the Belgian is now on his way to La Liga side Valencia on a season-long loan.

Leeds finalised Ramazani’s loan departure to Mestalla on Wednesday and he is expected to go through his medical today.

Valencia boss Corberan has admitted that there are some bureaucratic matters to be sorted out to get the deal for Ramazani completed.

Valencia play Getafe on Friday night, and the Spanish manager has stressed that if ‘time and the possibility’ emerges, the Leeds loanee will be involved.

Club Years Manchester United 2019-2020 Almeria 2020-2024 Leeds United 2024- Largie Ramazani’s career history

“We are awaiting bureaucratic matters”, the former West Brom boss told a press conference when he was asked about Ramazani’s availability against Getafe.

“If there is time and the possibility arises, he will be with the team.”

The La Liga club initially pushed to include a buy option in Ramazani’s loan deal, but Leeds insisted on a straightforward loan, which the Spanish side ultimately agreed to go with.

The 24-year-old winger impressed in his limited game time at Elland Road and the Whites will now keep their eyes on his development for the rest of the season.

The former Belgium youth international joined the Whites last summer from Spanish club Almeria and his contract runs for three more years.

All eyes will be on whether he is involved against Getafe on Friday.