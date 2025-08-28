Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Rangers are in talks with Premier League outfit Everton regarding a loan deal for Youssef Chermiti, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

Russell Martin’s start of his Rangers tenure has not been the way he desired it to be and after the thumping 6-0 defeat at the hands of Club Brugge, his grip on his job looks shaky.

The former Southampton boss, however, is focused on bringing in firepower to help his squad to turn things around.

Rangers have agreed to a deal with Lille to let Hamza Igamane leave after he refused to come on last weekend against St Mirren, and they are set to pocket a healthy fee from his transfer.

Martin has brought in a host of players from south of the border and he is once again looking in the English market to find a striker.

On Thursday it was suggested that Everton’s Chermiti is a player attracting interest from the Ibrox outfit and they are closely monitoring him.

Now as the transfer window is closing in on its end, Rangers have decided to act fast and they have entered into negotiations with Everton for the 21-year-old.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

They are discussing the possibility of a loan deal for Chermiti, who joined Everton in 2023 and has not made the desired impact the Toffees wanted from him.

He has yet to start a game for Everton this season and Rangers will be hoping that the Merseyside outfit will sanction his departure in the coming days.

Rangers, on the other hand, are working to bring ex-Aberdeen man Bojan Miovski to Scotland and despite initial talk of a loan deal, the forward insisted on a permanent move.

The Gers are now finalising a move for Miovski, agreeing a €3m deal for him with Girona.

Now it remains to be seen whether they will be able to convince Everton to let Chermiti, who has featured 24 times since signing for the Toffees, join them before the window closes.