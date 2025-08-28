Getty Images

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is not looking to join Newcastle United, his agent has insisted, stressing his client is happy with the Nerazzurri.

Newcastle’s search for a striker has dragged on and now, with just four days remaining before the window closes, they are still to find someone to meet their requirements.

Alexander Isak’s future still remains a matter of contention and he is continuing to demand a move to Liverpool.

The search for another option in attack have taken them to the door of Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is a player of interest.

Though Vitor Pereira’s team have rejected a £55m bid from the Magpies for Larsen, the bids may not have stopped.

Newcastle, though, do not look at Larsen as a replacement for Isak but for Callum Wilson, who left earlier in the summer after his contract ran out.

The name of Inter Milan skipper Martinez has also emerged, but his agent has insisted that the hitman is happy at the Nerazzurri.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Pointing out the 28-year-old’s importance in the Inter Milan team, Martinez’s agent, asked about a possible approach from Newcastle, told Italian outlet Fcinter1908.it: “Lautaro plays for Inter in the runners-up of Europe’s team.

“He is the captain of Inter; he is happy at Inter.

“There are questions that don’t even have an answer.”

It now remains to be seen how Newcastle United’s striker hunt pans out in the last few days.

If Isak persists in his demand to leave the club, then Newcastle will have to decide whether to sell him to Liverpool before Monday on a big money deal.

Howe used Anthony Gordon as the striker against Liverpool earlier this week, but the 24-year-old failed to last beyond the first half, picking up a red card.