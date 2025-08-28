Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Southampton will be paying a fee of €12m to sign midfielder Caspar Jander, who was on Wolves‘ radar, from German second tier side 1.FC Nurnberg.

Saints could well be set to lose midfielder Mateus Fernandes to West Ham United before the window slams shut next week.

West Ham are back in for the Portuguese and are confident that the terms now on the table will see Fernandes at the London Stadium.

Southampton are not hanging around when it comes to bringing in a new midfielder of their own and have agreed a deal with Nurnberg for the highly rated Jander.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Southampton will pay Nurnberg a fee of €12m plus add-ons for Jander.

Landing the midfielder may be seen as something of a coup for Saints as he was on Wolves’ radar.

Wolves registered their interest in Jander earlier this year, though it is unclear if they made a firm move this summer, while Nurnberg’s sporting director was clear the club would not entertain any exit for under what they believe to be his value.

Now it is to St Mary’s and not Molineux that Jander is heading as he looks to make an impact in English football, with Southampton hitting Nurnberg’s valuation.

The level could well represent a substantial step up for the midfielder as he has been playing his football in Germany’s second tier.

Nurnberg also look set for a season of struggle in the 2. Bundesliga as they have lost all their opening three league matches.

They also exited the German Cup at the first hurdle as Regionalliga Bayern side Illertissen beat them on penalties.

It remains to be seen what the add-ons in the deal for Jander to move to Southampton are and just how easy they are to achieve, and whether Wolves will regret missing out on him.