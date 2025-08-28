George Wood/Getty Images

QPR have failed with bids for Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards, who Saints do not want to sell before the transfer window closes, according to journalist Alfie House.

Southampton could be set for a busy end to the window, with midfielder Mateus Fernandes potentially signing for West Ham United.

They have also just agreed a fee with German side Nurnberg for the signature of midfielder Caspar Jander, who will cost Saints an initial €12m.

Southampton have also been having to deal with interest from QPR in defender Edwards, who was on loan at Loftus Road for the second half of last season.

Edwards ended the season with 21 outings in the Championship for QPR to his name and the R’s were pleased with what they saw from him.

QPR have been making efforts to bring him back, but Southampton have rejected bids for the defender.

At present, Southampton do not want to sell Edwards and the ‘current position’ is to keep him.

Signing Damion Downs Joahua Quarshie Mads Roerslev Southampton’s signings so far

Edwards started in Southampton’s league opener against Wrexham, but has been an unused substitute in their last two league games.

Will Still did start him in both of Southampton’s EFL Cup ties, against Northampton Town and Norwich City, respectively.

With Edwards still very much an option for Southampton, it remains to be seen if QPR will come back to the table with another attempt to sign him in the coming days.

Edwards was highly rated when he was on the books at Peterborough United and Southampton forked out around £3m to land him last summer.

He has been capped up to Under-21 level by England and will want to make sure whichever club he is at this season he is in line to play regularly.