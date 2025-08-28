Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Swansea City consider Blackburn Rovers and Celtic target Sambou Soumano as an ‘alternative’ option as they look to boost their final third options, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Lorient’s 24-year-old centre forward Soumano is the talk of the town, with a host of clubs looking to sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

Scottish giants Celtic are desperate to add quality to their starting line-up and did not replace Kyogo Furuhashi when they sold him to Rennes in January.

Brendan Rodgers wants to improve his attacking options and Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp, but he is still looking for a centre forward.

Senegalese striker Soumano is on Celtic’s list, but they are facing competition from English Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City.

Last season, Swansea struggled to score goals and although Alan Sheehan has brought in Bobby Wales from Kilmarnock, he wants an experienced striker.

Lorient star Soumano is on the list of targets, but it has been claimed that Swansea consider the Celtic and Blackburn Rovers target as an ‘alternative’ option.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

The Swans are pursuing Montreal’s frontman Sunusi Ibrahim and it has been suggested that they have taken the lead in the race to land him.

Blackburn Rovers have gone with a bid north of £2m to Lorient for Soumano in the hope of stealing a march on their rivals Swansea and Celtic, but their bid has been turned down.

The French side have slapped a £5m price tag on Soumano’s head and it remains to be seen whether Blackburn go back with another offer.

Celtic banked a healthy transfer sum after the departures of Nicolas Kuhn, Marco Tilio and Gustaf Lagerbielke and they might want to utilise the fee to match Lorient’s asking price.

It has been suggested that Celtic’s forward department might see a departure before the end of the window as Adam Idah might be allowed to leave for a ‘bargain fee or loan’.