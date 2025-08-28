Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Genk coach Thorsten Fink has admitted there was ‘too much risk’ for him to play Wolves target Tolu Arokodare against Lech Poznan on Thursday night.

The Belgians took on Lech Poznan in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier at home and the pressure was off thanks to a 5-1 first leg win in Poland.

Genk lost 2-1 on the night and progressed, but the talking point was striker Tolu not being involved.

Premier League side Wolves are currently trying to sign the striker and Fink admits talks are happening.

The Genk boss insists that there was just too much of a risk for the club to play Tolu given the circumstances.

“Negotiations are ongoing with an interested club”, Fink said via HLN.

“There was too much risk for both parties to play.”

Player From Fee Matheus Cunha Atletico Madrid £44m Matheus Nunes Sporting CP £38m Fabio Silva Porto £35m Raul Jimenez Benfica £32m Goncalo Guedes Valencia £27.5m Wolves' top 5 record transfers

Genk are likely looking at a club record sale to sell Tolu to Wolves, who want both him and Jorgen Strand Larsen as options for Vitor Pereira.

The Belgian side sold Sander Berge to Sheffield United for €25m and could well bring in more than that from Tolu going to Wolves, with an agreement now close between the two clubs.

Wolves have been hoping to sign Getafe forward Christantus Uche, but that deal has stalled as the player is unhappy with how the transfer has been handled.

As a result, Leeds United and Crystal Palace are considering whether to try and do a late deal for Uche, who Getafe are happy to sell for around €20m.

Wolves will also be looking to stand firm on Strand Larsen amid interest in the striker from Newcastle United, who have had two offers for the Norwegian rejected.

Strand Larsen has been looking to make the move to St James’ Park before the transfer window closes.