Tottenham Hotspur are ‘now preparing to hijack’ Chelsea‘s swoop for Dutch attacker Xavi Simons, who has been excused from team duties by RB Leipzig.

Spurs have been looking at a host of attacking players after losing out on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

Manchester City winger Savinho is someone they have chased and made offers for, but now the call has been taken at the club to call off that pursuit unless the Cityzens change their stance.

Potential creativity in the shape of Marseille’s Adrien Rabiot has been considered, with Tottenham, along with Aston Villa, having held talks with his entourage.

Rabiot is for sale for €15m following a bust-up with Jonathan Rowe.

Leipzig star Simons is someone Tottenham do want and they are moving for him despite Chelsea having an agreement with the player and being his priority.

Now, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Tottenham ‘are now preparing to hijack’ Chelsea’s swoop for Simons.

Simons has been excused by Leipzig from team duties and is not in the German city, as he tries to sort out his future.

Scored against Augsburg (H) Mainz (A) Werder Bremen (H) – two St Pauli (H) Mainz (H) Borussia Dortmund (H) Wolfsburg (A) – two Stuttgart (H) Xavi Simons’ goals in the Bundesliga last season

Tottenham are likely trying to turn Simons’ head towards north London and then approach Leipzig, who are still awaiting official offers for him.

Simons managed to score ten times in the Bundesliga last season for Leipzig, operating from an attacking midfield positions and on occasion as a winger.

That came despite him missing a chunk of the campaign through an ankle injury.

Leipzig have been open to cashing in on the Netherlands international this summer if the price on the table is the right one.

He came up against Premier League opposition for Leipzig in the Champions League, featuring against Liverpool, in a 1-0 loss for the Germans.