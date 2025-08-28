Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic is now in the process of undergoing a medical ahead of a loan move to German side Hamburg.

Vuskovic was signed as a 16 year-old in 2023 for £12m from Hajduk Split, to join Tottenham this summer, after becoming the youngest player to feature in the Croatian top flight.

The highly rated centre-back spent last season on loan with Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League and even managed to win the goal of the season award for his goal against Club Brugge despite being a defender.

Tottenham feel that Vuskovic would not get the game time he needs for his development in north London this season and have agreed to loan him.

Newly promoted to the Bundesliga, Hamburg threw their hat into the ring after tracking him for the past couple of years.

Hamburg and Vuskovic had been waiting on Spurs’ approval after the defender had given his nod to the German side.

The German side were forced to consider alternatives to Vuskovic, before Spurs finally green lit their proposal.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Vuskovic is now having a medical in Hamburg as the deal nears completion, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Further, the clubs are ironing out minor details, with Vuskovic moving on a loan where Hamburg do not reserve an option to buy.

Vuskovic comes from a footballing family and will have the opportunity to partner his brother, Mario Vuskovic, in defence for Hamburg.

