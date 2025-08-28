Alex Pantling/Getty Images

West Ham United and Everton could see their hope boosted as Galatasaray are concerned about Yves Bissouma’s potential physical issues, which might see a deal for the Tottenham Hotspur star collapsing.

Spurs signed the Mali international from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2022 and he has featured in 100 games for them so far in his career.

Bissouma has fallen out of favour under new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank and they are looking to offload him in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been suggested that Bissouma wanted to stay in England to acquire British citizenship, with both Everton and West Ham, who are in the market for midfielders, monitoring his situation.

However, Tottenham struck a loan deal with Galatasaray for Bissouma and the Turkish club were quick to agree personal terms with the midfielder.

The move is yet to be completed, as Galatasaray have reservations regarding Bissouma’s ‘potential physical issues’, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Galatasaray want a midfielder who will be available immediately and a deal might collapse between Spurs and the Turkish giants.

Club Country Everton England Galatasaray Turkey West Ham England Linked with Yves Bissouma

Bissouma’s current situation might boost hopes for West Ham and Everton to land him and both of them have been monitoring him since early this month.

West Ham are desperate to bring in reinforcements after a horrible start to the campaign and a defensive midfielder is high on their list.

They have seen Edson Alvarez depart for Turkey and Guido Rodriguez is being chased by La Liga outfits Real Betis and Espanyol.

West Ham are closing on Soungoutou Magassa, but Eintracht Frankfurt have been trying to hijack it.

Everton, on the other hand have seen their bid for Thomas Soucek, who David Moyes has worked with during his time with the Hammers, being rejected by West Ham.

Now if a deal collapses between Galatasaray and Spurs, West Ham and Everton could see it as an opportunity to pounce to agree a deal for Bissouma, who has featured in 191 Premier League games so far in his career.