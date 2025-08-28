Dan Istitene/Getty Images

West Brom winger Tom Fellows, who is on his way to Southampton, will be going through his medical in the next 24 hours.

Tyler Dibling has joined Everton from Southampton, while Kamaldeen Sulemana moved to Atalanta, and now Saints are signing a new winger.

Young 18-year-old academy graduate Jay Robinson has started all three Championship games so far.

Highly rated Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes is leaving for West Ham United, after a deal was agreed between the clubs.

After so many key departures now, Southampton are set to snap up West Brom’s 22-year-old wide attacker, Fellows.

And according to journalist Jack Rosser, the England Under-21 international will be put through this medical within the upcoming 24 hours.

Saints are paying £7m guaranteed to West Brom and there will be performance bonuses added to it as well.

Season Position 2024–25 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 4th (Championship, promoted via play-offs) 2022–23 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 15th (Premier League) 2020–21 15th (Premier League) Southampton’s last five league finishes

Fellows came through the Baggies youth system, and last season, he had his breakthrough season for the Championship side.

He played 45 league games in the previous campaign, scoring four times and putting on an impressive 14 assists for his team-mates.

Fellows will be joining the promotion hopefuls in the coming days, after making 96 senior appearances for the Baggies.

Southampton have not made the best of starts to the new Championship season and they will hope to have him available against Watford on Saturday.

Fellows was chased by Premier League side Everton in the winter transfer window earlier this year and at the time Southampton were also keeping a close eye on the situation.

The reason Everton did not sign Fellows then emerged shortly after the window closed.