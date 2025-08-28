Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United could offload midfielder Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer amid interest from Spain.

Rodriguez joined West Ham only last summer, after the Hammers managed to beat off competition to land the midfielder.

Despite being a regular starter under Julen Lopetegui, Rodriguez saw his role in the side diminish after Graham Potter was appointed at the London Stadium.

This season, he started against Sunderland, but did not manage to come off the bench against Chelsea last week.

Rodriguez is an Argentina international and will want to give himself every chance of making the national squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Real Betis, Rodriguez’s previous club, and Espanyol, have expressed interest in the Argentinian, possibly being able to offer more game time than West Ham, with the Pericos wanting a loan deal.

West Ham were thought to have wanted €5m for Rodriguez for a permanent sale, a fee considered to have been too high for the Espanyol.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Now, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg, West Ham could tear up Rodriguez’s contract to let him move for free.

That could open the door for him to sign for Espanyol.

The news might infuriate Hammers fans, with the inability to extract a fee for Rodriguez illustrative of the lackadaisical manner in which the club has been run.

West Ham are nearing the completions of transfer for midfielders Mateus Fernandes, from Southampton for a fee in the region of £38m, and Soungoutou Magassa, from Monaco for a fee of about £17m.

The Hammers sit bottom of the Premier League table and have been knocked out by Wolves in the EFL cup after two late goals by Newcastle United target Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The coming days could well be crucial to giving Potter the best chance of turning around West Ham’s form.