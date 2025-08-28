Alex Davidson/Getty Images

West Ham United have ‘belief’ that they can sign Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes for a fee of £35m plus add-ons.

Fernandes has been a key midfield target for the Hammers in the closing stretch of the transfer window as Graham Potter tries to overhaul his midfield.

Southampton though have rejected bids from West Ham so far as they have not felt they matched their valuation of the Portuguese.

Now West Ham are hoping to change that and have ‘belief’ that an offer of £35m plus add-ons should be enough to push the deal over the line, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

Fernandes is not the only midfielder West Ham are working to sign however as they race against the clock.

They have agreed a fee with Monaco for midfielder Soungoutou Magassa and are confident that move will be pushed over the line despite late interest from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt have made late moves to try to hijack West Ham’s swoop for Magassa.

Alarm bells have been set ringing at West Ham due to the club’s abysmal start to the new season under Potter.

The former Chelsea boss thinks he can address the situation by injecting new life into the club’s midfield.

West Ham may also want to try to do business elsewhere before the transfer window closes, but finances have been a concern.

There are also serious question marks over the signing of Mads Hermansen from Leicester City, as he has struggled between the sticks.

West Ham could also find themselves tested for some of their players in the coming days and recently rejected an offer from Everton for Tomas Soucek.