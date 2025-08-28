Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Southampton target Leo Scienza has yet to have a conversation with Saints boss Will Still, while a move to St Mary’s is now ‘on hold’.

The Hampshire outfit are expected to see their incoming business speed up rapidly in the final days of the window, with two or three targeted after Finn Azaz.

Mateus Fernandes could join the list of departures in the upcoming days as Southampton have agreed a deal with West Ham United to sell him.

Southampton could potentially lose Samuel Edozie as well before the window closes, as the player has ‘made it clear’ that he wants to join Club Brugge.

Edozie’s departure could leave Still with a shortage of options in their winger department and he wanted Heidenheim’s Scienza.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Heidenheim and Southampton are ‘far from reaching an agreement’.

Southampton made an offer of €3m for Scienza, but Heidenheim are sure that he is worth at least €10m, with talks now ‘currently on hold’.

Game Competition Watford (A) Championship Portsmouth (H) Championship Hull City (A) Championship Next three games for Southampton

Scienza has yet to agree to personal terms with the Championship outfit and according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Southampton boss Still has not spoken with him.

The onus is now firmly on Southampton to up the ante if they want to take him to St Mary’s before the window closes.

Scienza played a key role last season in helping the German outfit maintain their Bundesliga status and he has started the ongoing campaign by registering a goal in their first game.

Southampton are closing in on another winger in the shape of West Brom’s Tom Fellows, who is expected to be given a medical by Saints within the next 24 hours.