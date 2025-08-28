Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wolves ‘have added’ Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney to their radar as they search for a new central midfielder, according to journalist John Percy.

Much of the focus for Wolves in recent days has been on their attacking options, with Newcastle United bidding for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Norwegian striker is clear that he wants to make the move to Newcastle, but Wolves are standing firm and are determined to keep him.

Wolves are even trying to land another striker and are close to an agreement with Belgian side Genk for Tolu Arokodare, who was left out of his side’s Europa League clash on Thursday night.

The Molineux side have their eye elsewhere though and beefing up the midfield options for Vitor Pereira is also on the agenda.

As such, they have now added Middlesbrough’s Hackney to their radar as a potential option to bring in before the window slams shut on Monday night.

Middlesbrough, who are hoping to push for promotion from the Championship, do not want to lose Hackney before the transfer window closes.

Player From Fee Matheus Cunha Atletico Madrid £44m Matheus Nunes Sporting CP £38m Fabio Silva Porto £35m Raul Jimenez Benfica £32m Goncalo Guedes Valencia £27.5m Wolves' top 5 record transfers

He has also been of interest to Ipswich Town and West Ham United this summer.

Middlesbrough sold Rav van den Berg and Josh Coburn earlier this summer and cashing in on the pair means they have no financial need to sell Hackney.

The 23-year-old could well be hugely tempted by the idea of playing in the Premier League with Wolves though.

If Wolves go in with a firm bid then it remains to be seen how Boro might then react, especially if it is a substantial one.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window and the Championship side might want time to find a replacement if they do reluctantly cash in on the midfielder.