Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Championship side Wrexham are keen on snapping up Monza’s Italian defender Andrea Carboni, but the Serie B club are resisting interest.

Since earning promotion from League One, the Robins have been flexing their financial muscle to adequately equip the team for the Championship challenge.

Ten players have been signed already and suggestions are that more could follow suit in the coming four days.

With an aim to improve their defensive set-up, Wrexham have turned their attention towards Italian defender Carboni.

Carboni’s team were relegated from Serie A last season and Wrexham want to take advantage of their predicament.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Wrexham have started to show interest in Carboni and so have MLS side Los Angeles FC.

However, Monza have so far been resisting all sorts of temptations for Carboni.

Club Years Cagliari 2020-2022 Monza 2022- Venezia (loan) 2023 Andrea Carboni’s career history

It now remains to be seen whether either of Wrexham or Los Angeles FC are able to change the Italian club’s mind about the player.

It is unclear when he would be able to sign for Los Angeles FC, as the MLS transfer window is now closed.

Phil Parkinson’s team have been chasing Montreal FC’s Sunusi Ibrahim, despite signing Kieffer Moore, but are trailing Swansea City in the race for the player.

West Ham midfielder Andy Irving also remains an option but only if they cannot get their priority targets.

Things, as they stand, mean that they have requirements in all three areas – attack, midfield and defence.

Wrexham are yet to win their first match in the Championship and have lost two and drawn one of the three played so far.