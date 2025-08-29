Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Hammarby hitman Jusef Erabi is due to arrive in England for his medical, as Millwall and the Swedish club have a deal in place for the 22-year-old.

The Lions finished only two points below the Championship playoff spots last season and are looking to close the gap with their business in the window.

They have signed the likes of Massimo Luongo, Josh Coburn and Alfie Doughty to solidify the team overall.

However, Aaron Connolly, George Saville and George Honeyman have departed the club, which has left Alex Neil looking to get at least one more attacker before the window ends.

Recently, they have been looking to sign Swedish striker Erabi, who has more clubs keen for his signature.

Belgian side Genk have been keen on the 22-year-old striker and it was suggested that it was up to the striker’s decision where he wants to go.

And now, according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, he is expected to travel to England to go through his medical tests shortly.

The Lions and the Bajen have an agreement in place in terms of a fee for the Sweden Under-21 international.

Some small details remain to be sorted, but if nothing unforeseeable happens, he will be joining the English club.

Erabi came through Hammarby’s youth system and following his 99 appearances and 29 goals for the Bajen, he is set for a move away from the club.

Millwall will look to ensure a smooth completion to secure the 22-year-old’s signature, with little time remaining to find an alternative.