Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

‘Celtic refuse to give up’ in the hunt for Hammarby star Sebastian Tounekti and have ‘raised’ their bid for him.

With the clock now ticking down on the transfer window, Celtic are swinging into action to back Brendan Rodgers amid the disappointment of not making the Champions League league phase.

Misfiring striker Adam Idah looks in line to be sold for a solid fee, despite talk he could go on a cut-price deal, while Celtic have just landed attacker Michel Ange Balikwisha from Belgian side Antwerp.

Celtic are suggested to be trying to sign Kasper Dolberg from Anderlecht before the transfer window closes, but they also want Tounekti.

The Hammarby attacker is a player that Celtic have been trying to sign, but saw a £2.6m bid rejected for.

Now the Bhoys are back at the table and have gone in with a bid of close to £4m in order to snap him up, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

‘Celtic refuse to give up’ and are hoping that the bid, which does have bonuses on top which mean it could reach £5.5m, will do the trick.

Team Points 1. Mjallby 50 2. Hammarby 42 3. Malmo 37 4. AIK 37 Swedish league top four

Hammarby had told Celtic that they would need to double their original offer to be able to sign Tounekti and now the Scottish champions are showing real intent to get the deal done.

Now the ball is very much in Hammarby’s court to decide what they want to do before the transfer window closes.

The Swedish side are losing striker Jusef Erabi, who is set to complete a move to Millwall soon.

And they remain in the midst of their league season, currently sitting second in the table and eight points off leaders Mjallby.

Selling Tunisia international Tounekti would further weaken them, but the money on offer from Celtic could be too good to ignore.