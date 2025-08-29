Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic have made an official offer for Kasper Dolberg which has been deemed insufficient by Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The Parkhead outfit are out of the Champions League after succumbing to defeat against Kairat in the playoff round which has raised questions regarding the quality of the squad.

Brendan Rodgers has identified that they need to improve their forward department and they are actively working to bring in more attacking players to provide the Celtic boss with options.

Celtic have managed to land Michel-Ange Balikwisha, whose deal was deemed complicated due to internal issues related to the player, which slowed it down.

The Bhoys also saw their initial bid for Sebastian Tounekti being rejected by Hammerby but they are refusing to give up, as they have now raised their bid to £4m.

They are also working on a deal to land former Ajax star Dolberg, who scored 24 goals in all competitions last season, from Anderlecht.

Celtic have gone in with an official offer which has failed to meet the Belgian side’s expectations, according to Belgian journalist Romain Van der Pluym, being ‘not deemed sufficient’.

Club Country Silkeborg Denmark Ajax Holland Nice France Sevilla Spain Hoffenheim Germany Anderlecht Belgium Clubs Kasper Dolberg has played for

There is also no agreement in place on personal terms with Dolberg and ‘Celtic will need to make a new approach’ if they are to convince Anderlecht and the striker.

Now Celtic now have a tough task on their hand as they have to convince the player and Anderlecht both before the window closes on Monday.

Rodgers will be hoping to add a centre forward to his line-up as Celtic are ready to offload Adam Idah, who has not lived up to his £9.5m price tag.

Lorient’s Sambou Soumano is someone on Celtic’s radar, but they have competition from Blackburn Rovers, who have seen their bid being turned down.