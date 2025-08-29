Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Marseille have accelerated their interest in West Ham United defender and Sunderland target Nayef Aguerd in recent hours, amid the Black Cats going in with an offer.

West Ham signed the Moroccan international from French outfit Rennes in the summer of 2022 in the hope of strengthening their backline, but his move to London has not seen him shine for the Hammers.

He spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad and this summer he is attracting interest from several clubs, including Sunderland, who are keen to add to their defence.

Last month, the Black Cats showed interest in the defender, with Aguerd on their radar.

Early in the window, Ligue 1 outfit Marseille were linked with Aguerd and they offered him a contract; it was suggested that the Moroccan showed interest in joining them.

However, a move has not materialised for Aguerd and now Sunderland have reignited their interest and are working on his case after Dan Ballard’s injury.

It has been suggested that they are ready to make a significant financial proposal to convince the West Ham defender to join them.

Club Years FUS Rabat 2014-2018 Dijon 2018-2020 Rennes 2020-2022 West Ham United 2022- Real Sociedad (loan) 2024-2025 Nayef Aguerd’s career history

But as the transfer window nears deadline day, the race for Aguerd’s signature is heating up and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Marseille are back in the race and have accelerated their interest in the Sunderland target in recent hours.

They have held discussions with West Ham.

It has also been suggested that Sunderland are not willing to fall behind in the hunt, as they have gone in with an official offer to the Hammers.

Aguerd has started all three games for West Ham so far this season and now after a difficult start to the season, it remains to be seen whether the Hammers will let him leave without bringing in a replacement first.

Marseille are also closing in on a deal for Joel Ordonez, who has been linked with West Ham in the past this summer and his arrival will not affect a deal for Aguerd.

The Moroccan is not the only defensive target for Sunderland as they are still keen on Jhon Lucumi and the player’s representative has been told by Bologna that they will let the defender leave if they are able to sign a replacement in the ongoing window.