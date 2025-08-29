Julian Finney/Getty Images

French outfit Marseille have agreed personal terms with West Ham United star Emerson Palmieri, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 32-year-old full-back made 31 appearances for West Ham last season but he has fallen out of favour under Graham Potter.

West Ham went in the market and signed El Hadji Malick Diouf from Red Star Belgrade and he has been the first choice for Potter in the starting line-up.

The Hammers informed the Italian that he should look for a move away this summer as he is not in Potter’s plans.

Turkish giants Besiktas emerged as suitors for Emerson as they want to take the experienced full-back to Turkey before the window closes.

Besiktas were after Kyle Walker-Peters also, but the Hammers managed to beat them in the race for the former Southampton star.

Emerson has admirers in France also; Marseille, who are in the Champions League, are keen to land him.

Club Santos Palermo Roma Chelsea Lyon West Ham United Clubs Emerson Palmieri has played for

It has been claimed that the Ligue 1 giants have now managed to agree personal terms with West Ham star Emerson.

However, Marseille have yet to finalise a deal with West Ham and they are in a race against time to come to an agreement before Monday.

Roberto De Zerbi, who previously managed Brighton & Hove Albion, has seen Emerson up close in the Premier League and feels that he can help them to improve.

However, Emerson is not the only West Ham player Marseile are looking to sign in the ongoing window.

Defender Nayef Aguerd is also on their list of targets and it has been suggested that they have accelerated efforts to sign him.