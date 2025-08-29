Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

French Ligue 1 outfit Reims have a ‘concrete interest’ in Coventry City forward Norman Bassette and they are discussing a move to snap up the Belgian.

Coventry brought in Bassette from French outfit Caen last summer and he made 25 appearances for them in the Championship last season.

The 20-year-old centre forward lost his place in the starting line-up after the arrival of Frank Lampard last season and made his last start in the league in early January.

Dutch side Utrecht showed interest in taking Bassette on loan this summer, offering him an exit from the Championship and a chance to secure more game time.

The Sky Blues are willing to let Bassette leave on loan, but they wanted to add a fee in his buy option which was deemed too high by Utrecht.

The Belgian has not featured in any games for Coventry this season as there remains doubt over his future at the club.

Now Ligue 1 outfit Reims have emerged as an option for the Coventry star and they are in discussions over a potential return to France, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Club Years Caen 2021-2024 Mechelen (loan) 2023-2024 Coventry City 2024- Norman Bassette’s career history

Karel Geraerts’ side have a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Bassette, who has admirers in Belgium in the form of Westerlo and KV Mechelen.

It is suggested that a decision regarding the 20-year-old’s future should be reached in the next 24 hours.

Coventry are having a quiet window this summer and they have not brought in any players to strengthen their forward department.

Lampard signed Carl Rushworth from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan and ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that he could prove to be a difference maker for them this season.