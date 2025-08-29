Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are making progress in talks with RB Leipzig for attack-minded star Christoph Baumgartner and the Austrian has made it clear he wants to join the Eagles.

Following Eberechi Eze’s move to Arsenal, Crystal Palace have been looking to replace the creativity that walked through the door.

They have made the impressive signing of Yeremy Pino from La Liga club Villarreal and he is quadrupling his salary at Selhurst Park.

Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss was their top choice for their new number 10 position, but the Foxes are trying to influence him to move to a Saudi Arabian club by rejecting offers that excite the Moroccan.

Stuttgart are also now renewing their interest in El Khannouss.

With only days left in the ongoing transfer window, the Eagles are looking to bring in Baumgartner from RB Leipzig.

Recently, it was suggested that the Austria international is not actively looking to leave Leipzig, but he is keen to answer the Palace call.

And, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Palace and Die Roten Bullen are advancing well in talks.

Player From Fee Christian Benteke Liverpool £32m Eddie Nketiah Arsenal £30m Mamadou Sakho Liverpool £26m Marc Guehi Chelsea £20.5m Cheick Doucoure RC Lens £19.8m Crystal Palace's top 5 record transfers

Baumgartner has made it clear to Leipzig that he does want the move to Crystal Palace to happen, with the player relishing a switch to the Premier League side.

The Selhurst Park outfit, though, are not looking to put money up front right now, as they are eyeing a loan-to-buy deal for the 26-year-old versatile attacker.

Baumgartner is not a bang-on starter at Leipzig and with three years left on his contract, it remains to be seen if Die Roten Bullen are willing to let him leave on that formula.

Crystal Palace are also working on signing centre-back Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse after having an offer for the France Under-20 international accepted and he has been given permission to travel for his medical.