Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have an agreement with French side Toulouse to snap up Aston Villa target Jaydee Canvot and are moving to bring him to England.

Canvot has been a centre-back in demand this summer and was subject to a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

He however rejected the idea of a move to the Kingdom, amid other clubs showing interest in him.

Aston Villa went in with an offer for Canvot, which Toulouse knocked back, and have been expected to come back to the table with a fresh proposal.

Now though, Canvot is close to no longer being an option for Aston Villa as, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Crystal Palace now have an agreement with Toulouse to sign him.

The Eagles, who could still lose Marc Guehi before the window closes, have agreed a fee of €27m with Toulouse for Canvot.

They are now in the process of discussing personal terms with the centre-back to bring him to Selhurst Park.

Centre-back Age Maxence Lacroix 25 Marc Guehi 25 Chris Richards 25 Chadi Riad 22 Crystal Palace’s centre-backs

Palace are proposing a five-year contract for the highly rated young centre-back to put pen to paper to.

Canvot made 18 appearances for Toulouse in Ligue 1 last season and caught the eye in the process.

While the France Under-20 international is a centre-back, he is also capable of operating as a defensive midfielder.

Crystal Palace will now want to hurry through the deal for Canvot as they guard against any possible hijack attempts in the coming hours.

The Eagles are also working on other transfer deals, but are now at major risk of missing out on Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss.

Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart are in the process of preparing an improved offer for the Moroccan midfielder.