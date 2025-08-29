Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United‘s move for Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell could be complicated by Crystal Palace‘s push to sign the 23-year-old’s team-mate Jaydee Canvot, according to the BBC.

With just days remaining before the transfer window closes until January, the Hammers have increased their attempts to sign new players to improve Graham Potter’s unit.

West Ham have just scooped up midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Southampton, while he will be followed by Monaco’s Soungoutou Magassa.

Potter may also need to recruit a centre-back as an exit for Nayef Aguerd could be on the cards amid pushes from Marseille and Sunderland.

Emerson Palmieri has meanwhile agreed personal terms with Marseille.

Former Leeds United defender Cresswell is now interesting West Ham as they look at bringing him back to England before the window closes.

A product of Leeds’ youth academy, Cresswell went to France only last summer after finding his chances limited at Elland Road.

Competition Details Ligue 1 31 apps, 3 goals, 1 assist, 5 yellow cards Coupe de France 3 apps, 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 yellow cards Charlie Cresswell last season

However, in his first season at Toulouse in French football, he has done enough to attract the attention of the Premier League club.

Crystal Palace though have agreed a fee for his Toulouse team-mate Canvot and that could complicate a move for Cresswell.

Toulouse might not want to lose Cresswell after letting his fellow centre-back Canvot go, making West Ham’s task more difficult.

Whether the Hammers could put enough cash on the table to make it impossible for Toulouse to refuse remains to be seen.

Leeds have a sell-on clause in Cresswell.

Cresswell has played in both Toulouse’s two Ligue 1 games this season, clocking the full 90 minutes in both, against Nice and Brest, with clean sheets kept in each match.