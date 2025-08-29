Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Aston Villa target Jaydee Canvot ‘has been granted travel permission’ as Crystal Palace move to wrap up his arrival quickly.

Villa boss Unai Emery has been looking for another centre-back to bring in after his options were reduced with Axel Disasi heading back to Chelsea after his loan ended.

Toulouse centre-back Canvot, a France Under-20s international, is a player Aston Villa like and have tried to sign of late.

Aston Villa sent a bid to Toulouse for Canvot ten days ago and though it was rejected, they were expected to come back with another proposal.

In the meantime, the Toulouse prospect rejected a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia, boosting other clubs’ hopes.

Then on Friday it emerged that Crystal Palace had gone in for Canvot and agreed a €27m fee with Toulouse for the centre-back.

Now, wary of a potential hijack, the Eagles are moving quickly and, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Canvot is on his way to England.

Competition Details Ligue 1 18 apps, 2 yellow cards Coupe de France 2 apps Jaydee Canvot last season

The defender ‘has been granted travel permission’ by Toulouse and will fly to London on Saturday.

Crystal Palace are now in the process of finalising the contract which Canvot will sign at Selhurst Park with his camp.

They still have work to do on that front, with no total agreement on personal terms in place with Canvot.

Palace could yet lose Marc Guehi and having Canvot through the door will calm their nerves.

The swoop could well have another knock on effect for another Premier League club.

West Ham United are now keen on Canvot’s fellow Toulouse centre-back Charlie Cresswell.

However, losing Canvot may well see Toulouse become reluctant to let Cresswell head to the London Stadium before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.